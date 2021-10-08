My vision is to take LASU to an enviable position by 2025 – VC

The new Vice Chancellor

of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo,

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has said that her vision is to take the institution to a greater height and create more conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

Olatunji-Bello, the institution’s ninth substantive head, said this while presenting her vision and mission tagged: “Path To A Greater Lagos State University,” at the Governing Council’s special meeting held at on Friday in Lagos.

She said that to achieve them, academic and non-academic staff, as well as students needed to support and cooperate with the institution’s management.

“Some of my core values include diligence, integrity and to promote excellence.

“The goals to achieve in LASU are to get successful accreditation of courses, quality research, galvanise infrastructural facilities, improve internally generated revenue and financial sustenance.

“Other goals include promotion of welfare of students and staff, as well as the participation in sports and recreational activities for both staff and students.

“We intend to make LASU a research and development hub and part-time programmes will return by using the College of Medicine, LASUTH Ikeja as the centre, complementing the ones already in existence on Epe campus and also Ojo, “Olatunji-Bello said.

She added that to shore up LASU internally generated revenue, the institution will go into rice and cassava plantation on the Epe Campus, ”where we have our School of Agriculture.

“We equally have land donated around Badagry, so we are looking at palm oil plantation.

“We are coming on board with film and television production and also increase the bandwidth of LASU Radio, for wider reach and coverage which we are already processing with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC),” Olatunji-Bello said.

She noted that the monthly meetings with staff and students’ unions would continue, ” because our interest is to invest in human capital development.

“On welfare of the staff, we will always pay their entitlements and their salaries will be paid on or before the 23rd of every month.

“I am also assuring all that the management will have good relationships with the state government, the regulatory body, National Universities Commission (NUC), other education stakeholders, security agencies and the media,” Olatunji-Bello said.

Sir David Sunmoni, Chairman of Council and Pro- Chancellor, LASU, stated that the selection process that ushered in Olatunji-Bello was free, fair and in accordance with due process.

Sunmoni said that during the selection process, she emerged as the best hand to steer the affairs of the university for the next five years.

“The vision and mission are very robust and the Governing Council will support her wholeheartedly

“We will continue to make laws that will create an enabling environment for the university.

“The vision is laudable and we will continue to work with you”, he said.

Prof. Ambrose Akinkuotu, a member of the Governing Council said that LASU VC was not just a leader, ” but an embodiment of motherhood.”

Akinkuotu said, “with God on her side, she would achieve great success.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Sunmoni had presented a letter of commendation to the immediate past Acting Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Oyedamola Oke, for a job well done.

Oke tenure as DVC (Adminstration) ended on Monday and an election of the new DVC (Administration) will hold on Sept. 12. (NAN)

