My vision is to have a highly motivated professional Naval Force – CNS

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla has said his vision is to have a highly motivated professional Naval Force capable of shaping the security outcomes within the nation’s maritime domain and the littorals including land-based engagements in fulfilment of Nigeria’s national interest.

Ogalla who made the declaration on Tuesday during the occasion of the 2023 Nigerian Navy Retreat held at the Naval Headquarters Abuja, said his vision for the Nigerian Navy is inline with the marching orders to deal decisively with all security challenges facing the country, issued by President Bola Tinubu.

The CNS decried the fact that daunting security challenges facing the nation have devastating impact on the country and undermines its national security and development.

He therefore assured that the Nigerian Navy would defend Nigeria’s maritime area of interest against all forms of threats in fulfilment of national security imperatives.

He said,”I consider this event a great opportunity for us to interact and evaluate the state of affairs in the NN. As you are well aware, I and my colleagues the other Service Chiefs took over command of our respective Services at a very critical period when the nation is facing daunting security challenges. These challenges are having devastating impact on the country and are undermining our national security and development. This was rightly highlighted by the President and Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces, Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR, during his first meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs. During the meeting, the President gave us marching orders to deal decisively with all security challenges facing the country.

“In line with the President’s directive and my vision statement which is “To have a highly motivated professional naval force capable of shaping the security outcomes within Nigeria’s maritime domain and the littorals including land-based engagements in fulfilment of Nigeria’s national interest, I conceived the mission, “To Maintain and equip a professional competent and ethical naval force while leveraging on all elements of national power for the effective defence of Nigeria’s maritime area of interest against all forms of threat in fulfilment of national security imperatives”. To achieve this mission, I gave my Command Philosophy which is anchored on leading with integrity, courage and relentless pursuit for excellence.

“This Command Philosophy is in consonance with the core values of the NN. My Strategic End-state is the attainment of a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea to enable wealth creation, economic prosperity as well as national security, growth and development.

“In tandem with this, I have issued the Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directive 2023–6 which highlights the expected deliverables along the 9 Lines of Development (LoDs) of the Nigerian Navy Strategic Plan (NNSP) 2021 -2030. It is imperative that all of you immediately key into the vision so that together, we can take the NN to greater heights.”

The CNS acknowledged that in the past few years, the NN has achieved significant milestones in operations, fleet recapitalization, infrastructure and human resource managements as part of a comprehensive transformation plan articulated to guide the Service in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

“Nonetheless, with evolving nature of threats in our maritime domain, the NN will have to be innovative in its approaches. To achieve this, I am determined to rebuild the conceptual, moral and physical components of our fighting power. My top priorities, therefore, would be to diligently implement the provisions of the NNSP 2021 -2030.

“Let me, however, mention that while no effort will be spared in achieving these goals, it is command responsibility to ensure the sustenance and maintenance of all facilities, equipment and platforms. I ask for your full commitment towards achieving these strategic goals.

“To set a clear direction and build momentum, we identified some quick impact projects and conceptual initiatives that would be completed and commissioned within my First 100 days in office. I am aware, this has been communicated to you.

“Accordingly, I am looking forward to hearing the progress you have made on the performance targets. One of the conceptual initiatives I am eager to listen to is the Strategic Plan to tackle Crude Oil Theft (COT) which is a serious crime that is costing the nation billions of dollars each year. It is also a threat to our national security.”

Ogalla decried the fact that there has been controversy over issues of oil theft in the country, especially the narrative intentionally propagated to embarrass the NN.

The Navy Chief therefore declared zero tolerance to oil theft, as he warned that any officer found to be involved in COTw would be punished to the full extent of the law.

“Recently, there has been a lot of media frenzy on the issue of COT. Unfortunately, some of these are intentionally propagated to embarrass the NN and misinform unsuspecting members of the public. We cannot afford to be complacent or make the NN vulnerable for exploitation by mischief makers.

“I therefore want to make this clear that under my watch there is zero tolerance for COT in the NN. Any officer or rating that is found to be involved in COT will be punished to the full extent of the law. I expect you to go back and educate your officers and men about the dangers of COT.

“The government looks up to us to lead the fight to eradicate COT. Accordingly, we must work together with sister Services and other related agencies to stamp out the menace. Nigerians expect their Navy to remain above reproach, as a force they can admire and rely upon. Gentlemen, it behooves us to take fierce pride in this obligation.”

The CNS urged Commanders to uphold discipline in their commands, as he equally urged them to be role models and always maintain a high standard of conduct.

“Discipline is essential for any successful organization, but it is especially important to the military. As Commanders, I am counting on you to uphold discipline in your commands. Be role models to your officers and men. Set a high standard of conduct and enforce the rules fairly and consistently. Always do the right thing especially when it is hard. Related to this is the need to enhance Civil-Military Cooperation and relations with civilians in your Areas of Operation.

“When the people we are there to serve see us as partners, they are more likely to support our efforts and cooperate with us. This can make a big difference in our ability to achieve our objectives and build a more stable and secure environment.”

He tasked Commanders on prioritizing the welfare of personnel, saying that their wellbeing is essential to the success of the mission success of the Nigerian Navy.

He said,”I charge you to be mindful of the welfare of those under you. Prioritize the welfare of your subordinates not just as a compassionate matter, but as an essential to mission success. Importantly, create a conducive environment for your subordinates to air their views, contribute to decision making and where required, seek redress. In doing these, keep close watch on your mental, physical and emotional health, and the health of those you lead.

“When people are happy and healthy, they are more productive and resilient and are also more likely to stay in Service. On my part, I will continue to provide opportunities for job satisfaction and self-actualization as well as recognise and reward hard work and dedication.

“Issues relating to personnel accommodation, uniform items and appointment/draft cycle are already receiving attention. Similarly, I have directed that vehicle be provided by Commands, Bases, units and establishments including boats for those in the riverine areas, as fuel subsidy palliative to ease personnel transportation.”

The CNS expressed optimism that at the end of the retreat they would have a roadmap that would address the threats facing the country.

“My expectation during this Retreat is that we will have robust discussions that will lead to far-reaching decisions on repositioning the NN to better meet its constitutional mandate and responsibilities in a rapidly changing security landscape.

“I urge us not to be content with our status quo performance. We must identify precisely where we are as a Service, determine where we need to be, and then develop a plan to get there. Most importantly, we must identify specific barriers constraining performance improvement and mission accomplishment.

“Success demands that we are ruthlessly honest in our self-assessment. I am confident that at the end of this Retreat, we would have a roadmap that will address the threats facing the country. On this note, it is my honour and privilege to declare the Retreat open. God bless and Onward Together,” he said.

Delivering the opening remark earlier, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan noted that when the CNS assumed command of the NN, the enormous challenges facing the NN and the nation not withstanding, the CNS immediately appointed PSOs and Commanders among others to drive his vision to reposition the NN for better service delivery.

“Subsequently he has visited a number of Commands, Bases, units and establishments. Also, he has issued the Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directive 2023 – 6 to guide the conduct Naval Headquarters Branches and Directorates, as well as NN Commands, Establishments and Units to carry out specific assigned tasks in furtherance of the successful execution of the NN’s critical national functions.

“This Retreat is therefore organised to enable the CNS to communicate his mission, vision, and command philosophy to Commanders. It also provides a platform for Commanders to brief the CNS on their plan of action to implement the Strategic Directive as well highlight progress report on the CNS 100 Days Performance Targets.

“Similarly, the Retreat would afford us the opportunity to reassess the threat environment and review our operations and activities with a view to identifying gaps that could be addressed for better performance,” he said.

Akpan added,”I am therefore hopeful our discussions will be incisive, innovative, and provocative. We need to have frank discussions about what is working and what is not. Only then can we make the necessary changes to ensure that the Navy is the best it can be. However, I want appeal to us to be time conscious as there is much to be done.

“I am convinced that we can achieve our goal in this Retreat if we make deliberate efforts and focus on the essentials.”

He thanked the CNS for his focused and visionary leadership, as he assured him of their commitment to upholding the highest standard of ethics and integrity.

“Finally, let me thank the CNS for his focused and visionary leadership. Sir, we appreciate your clear vision for the Navy, and we assure you that we are committed to upholding the highest standard of ethics and integrity.

“We know that the NN is facing many challenges, but we are confident that we can overcome them with your leadership,” Akpan said.





















