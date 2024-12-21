My views on Kemi Badenoch’s Opinion of Nigeria, By Ignatius Kaigama

Kemi Badenoch MP, the leader of the British Conservative Party and Opposition in the UK Parliament, has spoken some hard truths about our potentially great country Nigeria, which aligns with my judgement of a country that continues to grow backward instead of forward due to bad political will/governance and inadmissible corrupt practices perpetrated by Nigerians and associates abroad. But she has not only stopped at criticizing our country, Nigeria, but has gone a step further by seeking to divide the populace on ethnic and religious lines. This is a dangerous rhetoric coming from a political leader in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural country.

Such a narrative might be excusable from a foreigner, but here we have a Nigerian pandering to the sentiments of her adopted country, essentially saying what they want to hear. Her remarks are greatly surprising, especially coming from someone of Nigerian heritage. Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity—over 250 ethnic groups and multiple religions coexisting under one flag. Reducing a region and its people to a single negative label is not just inaccurate but harmful, as it reinforces stereotypes that undermine national unity and mutual understanding.

Besides, this country already has great men and women, both at home and in foreign lands, who are flying its colors very high. Individuals like Amina J. Mohammed, Akinwumi Adesina, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and even footballer Ademola Lookman have shown the world that Nigeria’s strengths and talents far outweigh its challenges. Similarly, great Nigerians in the diaspora, like the aforementioned, exemplify how to critique one’s homeland constructively while celebrating its culture, people, and aspirations. They understand the weight of their words and use them to inspire hope, not despair.

Mrs. Badenoch’s comments are a warning to all Nigerians, both domestically and outside. Growth requires constructive criticism, but the way that criticism is presented has a significant impact. Public personalities and leaders must strike a balance between candor and tact, making sure their remarks don’t unintentionally hurt the very people and places they say they care about.

It is worth noting that narratives about Nigeria, or any country, are often influenced by those who control the global conversation. For every criticism, there should be an equal effort to highlight the country’s resilience, cultural richness, and untapped potential. A nation’s story is multifaceted, and no single aspect should define it. The demonization of our country should not be a pre-requisite to winning a leadership contest of a political party in a foreign land and if it is, one cannot expect any self-respecting Nigerian to applaud it.

Kemi is one of us even if she has made mistakes. We will not discard the baby with the bath water. She must, however, take lessons from her predecessors. Rishi Sunak, for example, became prime minister of Britain despite never disparaging India. Kemi can get to the UK government house without taking advantage of Nigeria’s inadequacies. After all, she is achieving greatness because of her Nigerian spirit.

Badenoch pointed to her own success as something she achieved on merit, but did not acknowledge obstacles such as racism that others might face to accomplish the same.

It would be a much more formidable thing if she had challenged sexism and racism to get to this position but she has not done that, and that is actually what attracted a lot of people to her as a candidate. She forgets that the country that she lives in has a long history of corruption, looting, barbarism and money laundering.

Mrs. Badenoch’s case underscores the need for Nigerians to take ownership of their narrative. From the halls of Westminster to the streets of Lagos, every Nigerian has a role in shaping the image of the country. While acknowledging our flaws, we must also celebrate our strengths, countering negativity with hope and progress.

As Mrs. Badenoch deals with the consequences of her comments, it is hoped that she will consider the influence and strength of her words. Criticism can spur change if it is delivered with compassion and an eye toward solutions. However, it demoralizes and alienates when it is tinged with contempt.

Ultimately, patriotism is not blind loyalty, but neither is it relentless disparagement. It is a delicate balance—a lesson Kemi Badenoch, and all of us, would do well to remember.

We are not uncivilized, we do not live on trees, we do not behave like animals and neither are we godless, unruly, ignorant or incompetent. Just like any other country, including the UK itself, we are not infallible and we have our own fair share of flaws and challenges.

Yet that does not diminish us and I am not constrained to feel any sense of elation when a person that has displayed such disdain for our people achieves anything simply because that person has her roots in my country or in my ethnic nationality.

Must we endorse the acts and words of an individual who has denied us before the world, who has nothing good to say about us and who has insulted and denigrated our forefathers? Those Nigerians that celebrate her simply because she is from our shores are displaying the same attitude we exhibit at home when one of our own can do nothing wrong because he or she comes from this tribe or that religion.

***Most Rev. Ignatius A. Kaigama is Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese