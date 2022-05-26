My victory is for the people of Delta – Oborevwori 

By Mercy Obojeghren

Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly and PDP Governorship standard bearer, Sheriff Oborevwori says his victory at the PDP governorship primaries on Wednesday in Asaba is for the people of the state.



The PDP governorship candidate in a statement he personally signed on Thursday in Asaba, said there were no losers in the contest, adding that the contest was a family affair, declaring “we are all winners”.



Oborevwori said, “I am deeply humbled that most of our party delegates at the gubernatorial primaries in Asaba chose me from among the list of other eminently qualified aspirants as the PDP flag bearer for the 2023 governorship election in Delta.



“Their overwhelming support is an emphatic endorsement of my agenda, which seeks to keep Delta ahead in all aspects of social and economic wellbeing.



”The broad spectrum of the voting pattern is very reassuring and consistent with my pan Delta disposition”.



He commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for providing a level playing ground for all the governorship aspirants.



”Indeed, governor Okowa has once again solidified his reputation as a model democrat.



”It is on record that under his administration, party primaries in the state have been competitive, free, fair, and transparent, a wholesome departure from what it was before his coming in 2015.



“Thank you, Your Excellency, for being a torchbearer.

” I celebrate my family, teeming supporters, friends, political associates and well wishers who believed in me and stood solidly behind me.



”The outpouring of goodwill and encouragement fuelled me on.



“Let me also thank the leadership of the PDP in the state for their unity of purpose and organisational savvy.



”The primaries were devoid of rancour, suspicion, and distrust, a powerful testament of their commitment to fairness and equity.



”I also extend my gratitude to all the security agencies for ensuring that the primaries were conducted in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere,” he said.



Oborevwori, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said “I salute all my fellow contestants for making this contest an interesting one.



”Your determination and competitive fire ensured that there was no dull moment throughout the campaign. In my book, we are all winners. It is just that in a contest like this, one person must win.



”And now that it is over, I eagerly look forward to all of us working together for the success of the PDP at the 2023 elections at all levels.



“Finally, to the people of the state, I assure you that an Oborevwori administration will bring more prosperity and development.



”During the consultations/campaign, I endeavoured to sell my person and my agenda to the members of our party and people of Delta in general.



”But of even weightier consideration is that my interactions with our people afforded me the opportunity to feel their pulse, understand their challenges, and identify with their aspirations.



”Therefore, I assure you that I am well poised to make life richer, better, and more fulfilling for everyone,” he stated.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

