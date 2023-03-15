My Take: Why you should vote for Uba Sani, By Abdullahi Abdulmalik

The lack of clarity of a mission and vision, coordination, inconsistency as well as the inability to consolidate past achievements due to a policy of appeasement against radical solutions has been the bane of achieving development in Nigeria; especially the North.



In Kaduna State, these factors were caused by the bad governance of the 16 years of misrule of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaving the state in stagnation, with little to zero growth until the election of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who became the Executive Governor in 2015 under the platform of the All Progressive Party (APC).



The mere thought of the Sixteen years of the opposition i.e., People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rule in the State, leaves people cold because as a Political Party, it was intolerant of genuine opposition. Through a policy of carrots and sticks, it coerced and intimidated the opposition into submission where enticement fails. It devastated the opposition until only the emergence and victory of the All Progressive Congress (APC) stopped the gradual descent of Nigeria into a Party State.



For the forthcoming gubernatorial elections scheduled to hold on Saturdaythe 18th of March, 2023, Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressive Party (APC) and Isah Ashiru Kudan of the PDP are the major contenders and the good people of Kaduna State know who to deliver their mandates to, having enjoyed development in key areas in education, improved healthcare, good road network, efficient government service delivery and energy. They cannot allow themselves to fall from grace to grass, as they had lived and experienced under the PDP rule.



It is therefore noteworthy to remind the people of Kaduna that both contenders have been in public service and their past antecedents are worth being reviewed for all to see; Distinguished Senator Uba Sani, born on 31 December 1970 in Zaria LGA of Kaduna State, is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering and holds a Master’s in Finance from the prestigious University of Calabar. He also obtained a Post Graduate Diploma from the University of Abuja in Business Administration. Senator Uba Sani is an activist, technocrat and politician of high repute.



Uba Sani, who is the current gubernatorial candidate, can be described as “first among equals” and have the capacity to deliver the state in the spirit of continuity and consolidation through his SUSTAIN agenda, as we geared to the polling unit on March 18, 2023.



Uba Sani is no stranger to the politics of Progress. He was in the trenches as a Civil Society Activist during the Military regime and constantly in the battle for democracy when it was not only dangerous to do so but only the brave could risk it- and he did.



Having started his political career as a Special Assistant until his ascendancy as a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, Uba Sani has never forgotten his mission: To live and serve the people. Through the Uba Sani Project SUSTAIN, his antecedents regarding various development projects he’s implemented are all there for us to see. He has sponsored more than 20 bills of which education, agriculture, and socio-economic rights are at the core. While Senator Isah Ashiru Kudan has had the privilege of demonstrating and implementing projects that would have placed Kaduna in the vanguard of achieving development, he has done little or nothing to achieve that purpose.



He was chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation Bill and had no track record of sponsoring any bills or implementing any novelty projects throughout his tenure. Recently, he has had to answer and defend his educational certificate which is unacceptable for someone referred to as distinguished. To vote Isah Ashiru into power is to risk a return to those dark years when private and personal interests were substituted for public and national interests.

This is a luxury the people of Kaduna State cannot afford. If people’s antecedents constituted an indispensable part of their history, then there is no doubt that Uba Sani has paid his dues to the course of Democracy in which the welfare of the people is at utmost in his mind as an Activist and a Politician now.



In the coming Governorship elections on Saturday in Kaduna, Uba Sani is the ” Joker in the Pack” as James Hardly Chase said. He will make the difference between progress and consolidation on one side, and stagnation appeasement on the other. The die is cast. There’s no denying the fact that Kaduna State, like other States in the North-West has recorded an exception in the UNICEF report of the number of Out of School Children.



This is because Progressive has been working tirelessly to achieve sustainable development goals for all. Uba Sani is committed to continuing to uplift the face of education in Kaduna while also securing peace and co-existence in the state. Proactive measures will be taken for a long-term solution to end unemployment, social disparity and the impact of Climate Change on Agriculture as well as the consideration to return every girl-child back to the classroom. Kaduna State, therefore, is confronted with the choice to choose Uba Sani for sustainability and consolidation of progress or to stoop to the stagnation of the Ashiru’s Peoples Democratic Party PDP. The choice between Uba Sani of the APC and Isah Ashiru Kudan of the PDP is as stark as the choice between darkness and light!