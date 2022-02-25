My rewarding experience at Jaji seminar, By SK Usman

On Wednesday 23rd February 2022, I was at the just-concluded seminar on “Exploring New Approaches for Enhanced CTCOIN Operations in the Armed Forces of Nigeria” for students of Senior Staff Course 44/2022 of the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Kaduna State, at the famous Ihejirika Auditorium, Jaji Military Cantonment.

In my lecture titled “The Non-Kinetic Approach to Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency (CTCOIN) efforts: An Appraisal”, I critically examined the non-kinetic efforts in Nigeria’s counterterrorism and counterinsurgency campaign and suggested ways forward.

Air Commodore AK Famuyiwa, former Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force and a Directing Staff at the National Defence Staff College, Nigeria, was the moderator while Group Captain PP Okwonkwo, Navy Captain SB Ayuba, and Colonel P Elayo, of the Department of Civil -Military Affairs (Army), Yusuf Mohammed, representative of the Director-General of the Department of State Services and Commandant SO Dan, representative of the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Special Guest of Honour was Major General VO Ezugwu, Commander, Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army.

The interactive session was awesome, was quite an enriching and enjoyable experience as I learned so much.

Brig Gen Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, former Director Army Public Relations

