My plans for NACCIMA — Udeagbala

July 1, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Mr John Udeagbala, newly elected President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has unveiled his plans for the chamber during his tenure.Udeagbala spoke on his goals at the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting and Investiture on Wednesday in Abia, according to a statement made available to the News Agency of (NAN) on in Lagos.He pledged to deepen the chamber’s engagements with government, the Private of (OPSN) and other stakeholders.

The NACCIMA president said that this be achieved through advocacy to further strengthen the chamber’s capacity to influence policies and decisions in favor of businesses.He his predecessor, Hajiya Saratu Iya- Aliyu for her brilliant records and promised to build on them.“Her significant contributions and inspirational leadership, which were manifest during her tenure, were indeed remarkable, and have been acknowledged far and wide and she stands tall as a woman of substance.

“During my tenure, we will continue to work closely with other members of the Private of in order to ensure that the Private speaks with one voice and is focused sustenance of economic growth and development in our country.

“My administration will initiate a paradigm shift in our interface with the by creating a liaison presence at the .

“This is to enable us monitor and provide informed inputs into bills that will have positive impact on businesses and the private in Nigeria.

“To the government, the Diplomatic and International , and other stakeholders, the new leadership of NACCIMA seeks your continued cooperation and support,” he said.

Udeagbala said that the Chamber integrate technology fully into its activities and encourage members to scale up its .

The NACCIMA president said that other goals during his tenure include the establishment of Technology Co-Creation Centres (TCCs) in the chamber’s geo-business zones largely be driven by young entrepreneurs.

He stated that his administration also pay attention to Alternative Dispute Resolution and Business Skills Development as important strategies to resolve trade dispute and impact entrepreneurial skills.“The goal is to adopt the four centres of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, namely: The Policy Advocacy Centre (PAC), Dispute Resolution Centre (DRC), Business Entrepreneurship Skills and Technology Centre (BEST), and the Abuja Trade Centre (ATC) as NACCIMA’s.*These four centres, when fully adopted, will give NACCIMA the opportunity to deliver on its strategic role of addressing the current realities and challenges to business in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large,” Udeagbala said.

He reiterated the chamber’s commitment to working with the National Action Committee Africa Continental Trade Area (AFCFTA).“We will continue to advocate for the full implementation of this agreement and ensure that Nigerian businesses harness its full benefits  to ensure Nigeria’s economic influence continent.”He urged government to act fast in addressing the nation’s current security challenges with its threat to lives and property and far-reaching consequences investment climate and costs of doing business.

 “Our nation must not continue like this as prospective foreign investors and financiers are taking their resources elsewhere.

“As a nation, we must act fast to end insecurity and ensure a safe environment for lives and businesses to thrive.

“On our part, we will continue to lend our voice to the call for the government to tackle security challenges and return the country to a peaceful and secure state,” he said. (NAN)

