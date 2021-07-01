My plans for NACCIMA — Udeagbala

Mr John Udeagbala, newly elected President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has unveiled his plans for the chamber during his tenure.Udeagbala spoke on his goals at the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting and Investiture on Wednesday in Abia, according to a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.He pledged to deepen the chamber’s engagements with government, the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) and other stakeholders.

The NACCIMA president said that this would be achieved through advocacy to further strengthen the chamber’s capacity to influence policies and decisions in favor of businesses.He commended his predecessor, Hajiya Saratu Iya- Aliyu for her brilliant records and promised to build on them.“Her significant contributions and inspirational leadership, which were manifest during her tenure, were indeed remarkable, and have been acknowledged far and wide and she stands tall as a woman of substance.

“During my tenure, we will continue to work closely with other members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria in order to ensure that the Private Sector speaks with one voice and is focused on the sustenance of economic growth and development in our country.

“My administration will initiate a paradigm shift in our interface with the National Assembly by creating a liaison presence at the National Assembly.

“This is to enable us monitor and provide informed inputs into bills that will have positive impact on businesses and the private sector in Nigeria.

“To the government, the Diplomatic and International Community, and other stakeholders, the new leadership of NACCIMA seeks your continued cooperation and support,” he said.

Udeagbala said that the Chamber would integrate technology fully into its activities and encourage members to scale up its use.

The NACCIMA president said that other goals during his tenure include the establishment of Technology Co-Creation Centres (TCCs) in the chamber’s geo-business zones largely be driven by young entrepreneurs.

He stated that his administration would also pay attention to Alternative Dispute Resolution and Business Skills Development as important strategies to resolve trade dispute and impact entrepreneurial skills.“The goal is to adopt the four centres of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, namely: The Policy Advocacy Centre (PAC), Dispute Resolution Centre (DRC), Business Entrepreneurship Skills and Technology Centre (BEST), and the Abuja Trade Centre (ATC) as NACCIMA’s.*These four centres, when fully adopted, will give NACCIMA the opportunity to deliver on its strategic role of addressing the current realities and challenges to business in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large,” Udeagbala said.

He reiterated the chamber’s commitment to working with the National Action Committee on the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).“We will continue to advocate for the full implementation of this agreement and ensure that Nigerian businesses harness its full benefits to ensure Nigeria’s economic influence on the continent.”He urged government to act fast in addressing the nation’s current security challenges with its threat to lives and property and far-reaching consequences on the investment climate and costs of doing business.

“Our nation must not continue like this as prospective foreign investors and financiers are taking their resources elsewhere.

“As a nation, we must act fast to end insecurity and ensure a safe environment for lives and businesses to thrive.

“On our part, we will continue to lend our voice to the call for the government to tackle security challenges and return the country to a peaceful and secure state,” he said. (NAN)

