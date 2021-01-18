My neighbour defrauded me, friends of N2m for non-existent NNPC jobs – Witness alleges

A trader, Prince Igbokwue, 46, on Monday told an FCT High Court in Kubwa that his former neighbour, Mrs Uju Okoye, allegedly defrauded him and his friends of N2 million for non-existent job in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Igbokwue made the allegation while testifying at the resumed trial of Okoye, in a matter filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The EFCC charged Okoye with nines counts bordering on obtaining under false pretence.

The witness, while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Steve Odiase, alleged that the defendant was his neighbour and family friend in Uke Close, Gwarinpa, Abuja. “In 2012, the defendant told me that there was a job opportunity at the NNNPC. My wife, her older sister and my younger brother needed jobs at the time. “The defendant said money would be required to get the jobs. I informed my friends. Each of us paid between N150, 000 to N200, 000 each, amounting to N2 million.

“After waiting without getting the said jobs, my friends and I demanded for our money back but she failed to return our money,” he said. Igbokwue said he discovered he was scammed by the defendant when the EFCC invited him to testify regarding a petition written by another victim of the defendant. In a cross-examination, the defence counsel, Obinna Ekezie asked the witness if he knew the NNPC was owned by the Government. The witness, however, said the defendant told him the money he paid her was needed at the office and that he had no reason to doubt her being a family friend.

After listening to the testimony, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, adjourned the case until Jan.19 for further hearing. The EFCC alleged that the defendant claimed to a staff of NNPC between 2013 and 2015, obtained N32 million from job seekers through various bank accounts, promising to get them jobs. (NAN)