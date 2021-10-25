My mother-in-law asked me to poison my step children – Woman tells court

  Christina Jacob told a Makurdi Upper Area Court her mother-in-law asked her to poison her step-children.

Testifying in a divorce petition, Jacob said her marriage Mr Linus Obeya, has broken down irretrievably.

She also prayed the court for custody their two children.

”I met Obeya sometime in 2010 in Lagos. I got pregnant in 2013 but my  husband contracted out the marriage introductions since in Igela tradition, pregnant can not be married off.

”I endured untold hardship, suffering and starvation while in the marriage both from my mother-in-law and my husband.

“I later discovered he has four children from different women. When I confronted him he said I should go to hell.

“However, my mother-in-law told me if I was not ready to stay her  son and children I should poison them.

Jacob further prayed the court to help her her plates, a big generator, chairs, bed, and N150, 000, money she loaned her husband.

She also asked the court to order the ex husband to continue paying the children school fees and money for upkeep.

In defence, Obeya, who accepted the request for divorce, urged the court to grant him custody of children.

”My wife hid the fact she was a divorcee until she got pregnant in 2013.

“I cook and do everything for her. She threatened to poison me on several occasions.

“Yes, I have four children from three women. I lost one the children in  2018. All these children have never stayed us,” he said.

He insisted Jacob never loaned him a dine.

Magistrate Rose Iyorshe adjourned the case until Oct. 29 for judgment. (NAN)

