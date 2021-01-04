My late chief of protocol was trusted, loyal, dependable — Gov. Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described Mr Tosin Ogunbodede, his late Chief of Protocol (CoP), as trusted, loyal, dependable and a very good man.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunbodede died in a car crash which occurred on Ilesa-Akure road on Saturday night.

Mr Olabode Richards, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, in a press statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Akure, quoted Akeredolu as describing Ogunbodede’s death as a great loss and an unexpected blow.

“Speaking at the residence of the deceased, the governor while noting that the death was not easy for him to take, said he took consolation in the fact that Ogunbodede died pursuing his good heart.

According to Gov. Akeredolu, the late CoP was a thorough and detailed person, stressing that he will never be forgotten.

“He prayed God to grant the widow and the family the strength to bear the unfortunate loss,” he said. (NAN)