My late chief of protocol was trusted, loyal, dependable Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described Mr Tosin Ogunbodede, his late Chief of Protocol (CoP), as trusted, loyal, dependable and a very good man.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunbodede died in a car crash which occurred on Ilesa-Akure road on Saturday night.

Mr Olabode Richards, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, in a press statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Akure, quoted Akeredolu as describing Ogunbodede’s death as a great loss and an unexpected blow.