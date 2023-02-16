My immediate plan is to tackle poverty in Nigeria- ADP presidential candidate

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Yabagi Sani, Presidential Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) says eradicating poverty would be his topmost priority if elected in the Feb. 25 election.

Sani said this when he spoke during a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

He said that his party had developed what he termed as Noah’s Ark toward salvaging the country from its current predicaments.

“If I’m elected as president in the Feb. 25 election, the first thing is that it will become clear that there is a new beginning in Nigeria, because we don’t belong to the old brigade.

“Our first action will be to tackle the issue of poverty, poverty alleviation will be our first priority, because Nigeria has enough resources to go round.

“We are just about 200 million people and even if we have a double of that population, God has given us resources to be able to take care of Nigerians.

“If you look at the global trend today, you will find out that Nigeria is moving towards becoming a country that will be recon with economically, socially and politically, we are the largest economy in Africa with the largest population,” he said.

Sani said that Africa has more than 35 per cent of global resource endowment.

“More than 35 per cent of the global resources are deposited in Africa.

“The international community is interested in Nigeria in spite of her challenges because the country matters to them.

“They know they don’t have the resources we have here, and if we get it right and things begin to work the way they should.

“Not only Africa, but the entire global economy will experience a boost that everybody will be happier for,’’ he said.

Sani said that the ADP was registered in 2017 to provide credible alternative to both All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The ADP was registered as a child of necessity because as at that time we realised that the political space was experiencing signs of collapse, at that time the APC and the PDP were in disarray.

“That was how we came together and applied for registration from INEC to provide credible alternative for Nigerians and since that time we have been recording successes in terms of deepening democracy and giving hope to Nigerians.

“Like we all know Nigeria is one of the most favoured countries in terms of natural and material resources and in terms of human capital resources that every country can aspire to have.

“In terms of economy itself we have the largest economy in Africa, and when you look at our population we are also among the top five in the world, Nigeria is big in all aspects of life.

“We play big in the scheme of things globally,” he said.

Sani added:” It is sad that the country has been left in the hands of those who don’t understand the essence of power.

” Nigeria’s economy is the fastest growing economy in the world, it has the capacity to grow faster than any economy because we have the resources, we are number six among countries exporting oil and gas.

” We are going to connect Nigeria with the international community through ICT and energy transition,” he said.(NAN)