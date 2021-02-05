My husband uses ”charms” on me, woman alleges in court

A businesswoman, Bukola Ejalonibu, on Friday told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 23-year-old marriage to estranged husband, Kolawole because he uses charms on her during sex.

In her petition, Bukola, prayed the court to grant her prayer for divorce because: ”my husband uses charms on me before sleeping with me’.

“My lord, my life is in danger. Every time he uses the charms, I faith and have to be hospitalised. Kolawole is a reckless drunk and can kill me,”.

She alleged that Kolawole threw her things out of the house has destroyed her supermarket.

In his defence, Kolawale, said that his wife was an ingrate.

”She wants me dead so that she can inherit my property.

“I opened a multi-million Naira supermarket for her. I give her money. My wife is promiscuous,” he alleged.

After listening to the testimonies, the president of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade dissolved the marriage.

Odunade granted custody of the first two children to Kolawole and the last two to Ejalonibu.

He ordered the respondent to pay N10,000 as monthly feeding allowance to Ejalonibu. (NAN)