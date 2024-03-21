My husband is a chronic womaniser, house wife tells court

A woman, Pauline Anthony, on Thursday prayed a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja to dissolve her marriage because her husband, Mark is a chronic womaniser

By Judith Ezeudogu

A woman, Pauline Anthony, on Thursday prayed a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja to dissolve her marriage because her husband, Mark is a chronic womaniser.

The petitioner who resides in Jikwoyi, told the court that her husband “chases women around”.

”He tells them he was not married. Since he started chasing women, he stopped providing for the family and beats me,” she said.

She also told the court that she moved out of the house for fear of losing her life.

“My husband dumped our son in his girlfriend’s house. My son does not go to school.

“I beg the court to dissolve my marriage and grant me custody of the children.

”I also want the court to order my husband to provide money for the upkeep for our children,” she said..

The respondent who is a cleaner denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to explore settlement out of court.

Baba adjourned the matter until March 25, for report of settlement or hearing. (NAN)