My husband beats, starves me, divorce seeking Woman tells court

August 2, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A housewife, Hadiza Jibril, who accused her husband, Aliyu, beating her has begged a Sharia sitting in Magajin Gari, State dissolve her marriage.

Jibril, also accused her husband starving her food.

Aliyu, a businessman who resides within metropolis, denied beating or starving his wife food.

He accused her of taking phone calls from her former lovers.

“I overheard her in a call conversation with a man from Kano. He asked when she be visiting him in Kano.

”When they finished their conversation, I confronted her and she apologised”, he said.

He said that his wife, who is a divorcee, wants   leave him remarry  her former husband.

After listening the parties, the Judge, Nuhu Falalu advised the couple explore an of settlement.

He also ordered the defendant to settle his differences with his wife.

He adjourned the case until to Aug. 16 for of settlement. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,