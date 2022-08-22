My husband abandoned us for 1 year, woman tells court

By Aisha Gambo

A house wife, Safiya Muhammad has dragged her husband, Salisu Saidu to a Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for allegedly abandoning her and their two children.

The complainant told the court on Monday, that she had to travel to Kogi, to treat an illness she had been suffering from, saying that her husband failed to visit her throughout the period.

“Even before I left, he used to beat me and does not take care of me and the children; I am tired, I want a divorce,” she said.

On his part, the defendant denied abusing his wife saying he loved her and was trying his best to cater for the family.

He said that the complainant left their matrimonial home without his permission saying he didn’t divorce her and wanted her back.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case till Sept. 5 for the complainant to present witnesses to her claim of being abused.(NAN)

