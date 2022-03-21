My House of Reps ambition not a desperate one, says Ekiti ex-deputy speaker

By Idowu Gabriel

A former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, says his ambition to run for a seat in the House of Representatives is borne out of the desire to serve the people and add value to governance.

The former deputy speaker, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), said: “My ambition is not a desperate one.”

Olatunbosun, the Chairman of Ekiti House of Assembly Service Commission, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday at his country home, Igbemo-Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Olatunbosun said that he has the experience, pedigree and loyalty to be entrusted with the APC’s ticket and the seat for Ado-Ekiti/Irepodun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency in 2023.

The former APC Publicity Secretary in Ekiti said his main concern now is the task of joining other chieftains to campaign for the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, to ensure victory for the party in the June 18 election.

“As I said before, politics is about interest and whatever we have in mind must be done within the limit of the law for our people.

“What we are doing everywhere we are is to serve the people in order to do good as well as doing it well.

“My ambition is not a desperate one and I am very sure that coming out to contest for the Ado-Ekiti/Irepodun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency 1 is something that I desire.

“I have the experience, I have the pedigree and I have the loyalty to come around and run, if I am given the opportunity.

“I am ready to serve, if I am given the opportunity by the leadership of the party. There is a provision in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as to the time to quit office (resign) and the law says thirty days to election,” Olatunbosun said.

The former State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, explained that internal reconciliation mechanism of the party is being used to make peace with governorship aspirants who lost at the Jan. 27, primary with a good number of them ready to work for the party at the main election.

He said, “the issue of the governorship primary has been laid to rest and I can assure you that all the people that participated in that primary have publicly pledged that they are going to work for the party.”

He said that many of the aggrieved aspirants would be on the side of the party’s flagbearer at the campaign ground.

Olatunbosun reiterated that APC in the state is strong, prepared and ready to win the governorship election and continue in governance.(NAN)

