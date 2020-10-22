My heart goes out to all victims of Lekki shootings—Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condoled with victims of shootings which occurred in Lekki, Lagos.

The Vice President also expressed grief over loss lives in Lagos and other parts of the country as a result of the #ENDSARS protests.

#EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate were attacked with guns on Oct. 20.

Osinbajo, in a series of tweets said he had reached out to those in hospital and prayed that such would not happen again.

“My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states.