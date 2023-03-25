My govt has made huge investment on education in Ondo – Akeredolu

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Saturday in Okitipupa, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, said his administration has investment so much on education in the last six years.

Akeredolu, Visitor to Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, made this known while speaking at the maiden combined convocation ceremony of the instruction, on Saturday.

He noted that education was a social debt to his people, hence, one of the cardinal responsibilities of the administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 982 graduands were convocated.26 of them bagging First Class Upper, 307 got Second Class Upper, 488 bagged Second Class Lower, while 161 graduands were ranked in the Third Class category in the six sets, from 2014/2015 to 2019/2020 academic.session.

Akeredolu said his administration, at inception, was alarmed with the deplorable condition of things in the University, especially in terms of roads, buildings and other essential facilities, connected to a conducive learning environment.

“I am delighted to recall that within our 100 days in office, we facilitated the asphalt overlay of the first phase of the university road network, and inaugurated same for use.

“We have also recently approved the construction of a 2.5-kilometre road network for the University, which is about 75 per cent level of completion,” Akeredolu said.

He stressed that, as part of his administration’s intervention, he has released funds for the completion of some major building projects, including the University Senate Building, Library and main Auditorium, which were once abandoned for almost a decade.

Akeredolu specifically lauded former governor, late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, saying his passion, commitment and magnanimity for education, made the establishment of the university, a reality, for the benefit of the entire Ondo State people and Ondo South in particular.

While congratulating the graduating students, Akeredolu charged them to go out and project, distill and exhibit the glowing tendencies that they adopted while in school.

“You all have the capacity and the emotional intelligence to handle every situation of life, there is no doubt that you have the potential, training and experience, to transform and develop our state and country at large,” Akeredolu said.

Earlier, the institution’s Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, said the institution had developed tremendously, adding that the institution, known for only one faculty at a time, had increased to five faculties, saying it would increase to seven faculties before the end of the year.

He added that the institution had tapped into the blue economy, the current technology, and had signed a Memorandum of Understanding, with various universities across the globe for the institution to compete favourably with its peers around the world.

According to him, some of the achievements are programme expansion, the proposed School of Maritime Transport and Logistics, repositioning of the Postgraduate School, receiving of Research, Grants and Fellowship awards, Public Lectures, Infrastructural development, and Tetfund projects.

“Others are ICT and improved funding for the University, Improved Security of life and property and development of the strategic plan for the University as well as staff and student welfare.” Ologunorisa said.

He, appreciated Akeredolu for his support, and the opportunity given him to serve the university as the fourth substantive vice-chancellor.

He also thanked the Governing Council, and all unions in the institution for their support and cooperation at all times.

He, however, charged the graduands to be good ambassadors around the globe, and continue to do their best in ensuring that all they learnt from the institution were put to judicious use.

NAN reports that the institution, conferred Honorary Degrees of Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) on Oba Fredrick Obateru-Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom and Chancellor of the institution, in recognition of his success stories in the global business environment.

NAN also reports that government functionaries, political gladiators, captains of industries, traditional rulers and indigenes of the state were among dignitaries at the institution’s convocation ceremony. (NAN)