My friend pushed me into forced marriage, Woman tells court

A mother of three, Titilayo Folorunso, told a Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan that her friend pushed her into a forced marriage with her husband, Olamilekan.

Titilayo, a fashion designer, said that her friend forced her into marrying a ”disastrous husband”, who was jobless.

”The greatest mistake I ever made in life was my decision to marry Fooorunso 12 years ago.

“In 2009, my close friend and church priestess pushed me to begin a relationship with Folorunso and I eventually agreed with him.

“Soon, some policemen arrested me and took me to Apomun town in Osun where I was detained for 14 days because they said Folorunso bought stolen goods.

“He was not released until I delivered our first child. In fact, his relatives and mother never wanted to see me when I lived with them in Ilesa, his hometown.

“As if that was not enough, Folorunso’s youngest brother attempted to rape me.

“Folorunso turned me into a punching bag at any slightest opportunity,’ she said.

She also alleged that he tried to initiate her into committing ”money ritual adventure”.

In his defence, Folorunso did not refute any of the allegations leveled against him.

”My wife is an unrepentant adulterer inspite of the fact that I began corporate begging to make her happy.

“My lord, I also sold Cannabis to make her happy,” he said.

Folorunso also confessed that he was a difficult person because he was once a member of ”Eiye confraternity” and had since denounced his membership.

After the petitioner and the respondent closed their cases, the court’s President, Mrs S.M. Akintayo ordered Folorunso to produce the three children in his custody by the next adjourned date.

Akintayo adjourned the suit until Aug. 1 for judgment. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

