My faith in young generation is unshakable — Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Monday said that her faith in younger generation of Nigerian women and youths remained unshakable.Mrs Buhari said this at the maiden edition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Conference in Abuja.Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr Rukayyatu Gurin, the first lady expressed her unalloyed support and commitment to the party.

She expressed hope that the event would achieve the desired objectives in ensuring greater commitment of all members towards unity and progress of APC.” I believe that the conference will achieve its aims and objectives.” My faith in young people remain unshaken, I thank you all for your continued support to the Buhari administration.” I assure you that you have my support,” she said(NAN).

