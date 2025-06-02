My ex wife wants to kill me, man cries to court

A businessman, Abdulrazak Yunusa on Monday dragged his former wife, Latifat Sanusi before a to Sharia court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, alleging that she is threatening to kill him.

The counsel to Yunusa , Faham Ahmad told the court that she threatened to stab him.

“Sometimes she threatens my client with a pestle. I am afraid she wants to kill me”,he said.

He prayed for a restraining against Yunusa to go to her parent’s house and stay pending when the case was finalised.

On her part, the accused denied the claim saying she had no intention of killing the father of her children.

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Kabir refer the case to the police for investigation and adjourned to June 11 .(NAN)