My encounters with Rotimi Akeredolu – Wahab Shittu

A legal luminary, Wahab Shittu, SAN has chronicled his touching tribute to late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN of Ondo State.

In his piece titled: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN- Exit of a kind man, Shittu wrote:

The shocking passage of Governor Rotimi Aketedolu SAN in the early hours of this morning is a huge loss not only to the Nation and the good people of ondo state in general but the legal community.

Please recall that apart from serving the NBA as its former president, he rose to the inner bar as one of the most eminent and legal practitioners in Nigerian history.

I recall my intimate personal conversation with him at the lobby of Rockview hotels , Wuse 2 Abuja a year before he was elected as Executive Governor of ondo state during his first tenure.He had recalled his deep sacrifices to his party and his wish to transform his native Ondo state if given the opportunity to serve as its Executive Governor. I had encouraged him not to lose hope in the realisation of his ambition. What struck me was his simplicity and genial nature.

Subsequently l received testimonials from several staff of the Rockbiew hotels who confirmed to me that the deceased was a simple man who related with staff of the hotel with uncommon courtesies, respect and generosity.

Then, he contested and won the Election as the Executive Governor of Ondo state during his first tenure.

When he assumed office, expectations were high given his pedigree and stellar performance as NBA president.

Shortly after he was sworn in , the NBA held its Annual General conference in Lagos,and he was one of the distinguished Guests of honour that graced the opening ceremonies at the Landmark Events centre in Lagos. Something striking about His Excellency happened at the venue of the opening ceremonies.

As the opening ceremonies formalities ended and lawyers and invited Guests filed out of the venue, l was waiting on the Road awaiting for the arrival of my driver, His Excellency’s motorcade suddenly emerged on its way out of the venue. His Excellency sighted me on the road and ordered his driver to stop.

His Excellency came out of his vehicle to offer greetings to me.

I was stunned.

An Executive Governor, betraying all protocols to acknowledge a junior on the streets . Not minding the paraphernalia of his exalted office.

I was swept off my feet. So this eminent silk had not changed inspite of his high office?

Everyone around turned in my direction and l felt really honoured.

A confirmed proof of his humility and simplicity.

Then came former EFCC chairman’s, lbrahim Magu’s detention in custody for 11 days and the latter’s SOS message to me in Lagos to come to his rescue with my professional services. A vehicle was made available to me to make the long journey from Lagos to Abuja by Road since there were cancellation of flights.The journey afforded the opportunity to pass through major towns in ondo state including Akure and owo, the hometown of the departed Governor. I was very impressed with the extent of transformation that had taken place since His Excellency assumed office. I noticed particularly the transformations in Akure and OWO.

I was so impressed that l decided to put a call through to His Excellency.

Surprisingly, His Excellency picked the call.

I said to him ” Good Evening His Excellency. This is your junior brother, Wahab . I am just passing through OWO. This is just to acknowledge the good work you are doing in the state. I’m impressed

God bless you” He said ” Thank you” and l hung up.

As l continued the journey to Abuja, l could not help wondering what manner of Administrator His Excellency was, and the beauty of democracy as replicated by His Excellency’s high performance.

Not long ago, l got a surprise call from His Excellency. He wanted to intercede to secure the release of a helpless chap in custody. I was too happy to carry out the assignment.

Subsequently, he requested for my account details and sent me a princely sum as professional fees for my services.

This was an indication that he valued professional services.

This was my last contact with this eminent silk before he passed on.

I never had the opportunity of visiting him in Ondo state before he passed on, but the incidence and encounters hereinbefore narrated lingers on in my memory about the persona and kind hearted naturedness of His Excellency.

It is really unfortunate that this morning, death came and snatched away a persona that l consider a real human being- passionate,principled,kind, simple, practical and down to earth and revolutionary.

The bar is proud of the accomplishments of Aketi both in his stellar services to the bar and his tour of duty as Executive Governor of Ondo state.

If anyone is in doubt of the accomplishments of the late eminent silk, please undertake a visit to Ondo state and you will marvel at the radical transformation of ondo state under His Excellency’s watch.

Farewell our Great Aketi.

Life levels all men, Death reveals the Eminent.

We mourn.

Wahab Shittu SAN.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

