‘My dream is a democratic institution for APC-led Government’ – Saliu Mustapha

By our correspondent

With about six aspirants jostling for the national Chairmanship position of All Progressive Congress, APC, one of the contestants and foremost aspirant, Alh. Saliu Mustapha has promised to uplift internal democracy of the party with the establishment of ‘The Progressive Institute’ a democratic institution that will help to advance good governance, party democracy and leadership.



Mustapha who is so far the youngest and the current Turaki of Ilorin declared Abuja that among the immediate tasks in his manifesto is to put in place the process of establishing the institute.



Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday, the Mustapha said the idea to establish ‘The Progressive Institute’, TPI was mooted long ago during the Adams Oshiohmole led national executive, but yet to see the light due to internal crises.

The TPI he said is a necessity for addressing internal democracy, conflicts and democratic governance.



“Across the world today, especially in advanced democracies, democratic institutions such as the proposed TPI are known to advance openness and accountability in government. This is done by building political and civic system that guarantee freedom of assembly, freedom of association and speech” he said.



Furthermore, the Turaki maintained that for APC to promote and advance sustainable democracy, institution such as TPI is necessary as the driver to safeguard elections, promote citizens’ participation and inclusiveness.



While reechoing his confidence and trust in APC to lead the nation in the right direction, and for the next dispensation, he urged all lovers of democracy to embrace this initiative as a way forward in addressing internal crises within parties. He also likened the initiative to the US National Democratic Institute, NDI that has helped many countries democracies successfully.



He therefore enjoined all APC party members, particularly the delegates to the February 26 Congress to vote him as their preferred candidate based on his mission and vision for the party and the country at large.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

