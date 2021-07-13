My customer lured me with fresh cow milk to kidnap me – witness tells Court

A prosecution witness, Mrs Suweira Rabiu on Tuesday told a Plateau High Court that the man she always buys cow milk from lured and kidnapped her for ransom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Tuesday that Plateau State through the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Jacob Longden, charged Adamu Umar aka Mukau with kidnapping Zuweira and demanded for N2 million ransom from her husband.

“The defendant is my longtime cow milk supplier. On Feb 2, he called me to get fresh milk as usual at the Mai-,Adiko, behind New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

“I didn’t suspect any foul play until I got to his place and did not see the milk.

“When l asked him about the milk, he asked me to pick it in a nearby incompleted building. He followed me and asked me to undress.

“At that stage I told him I am not that loose for such an illicit act and threaten to report him to my husband but he said he was not afraid of my husband and that he will keep me there until my husband pays N2 million before he will release me, ” she explained.

She said that she was rescued by the Special Tasks Force (STF).

Earlier while testifying, her husband, Rabiu Mohammed, told the court how on his return home from work on that faithful day, Feb 2 to discover his wife missing.

“The defendant used my wife’s cell phone to call me, demanding

N2 million ransom to secure her release.

“It was then that some military personnel took me in their vehicle to the place he ,(Mukau) was holding my wife hostage. On seeing us he took to his heel but was shot in the leg and arrested ” Mohammed explained.

But during cross-examination by the defence Counsel, Mr Minor Abdullahi, both Zuweira and her husband could not corroborate exactly what they testified before the court and their statements on oath.

Abdullahi tendered two statements, which were accepted and marked Exhibits “A” and “B”.

Justice Christine Dabup, the presiding Judge, adjourned the case until Nov 19, for continuation of hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...