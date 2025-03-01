My Committee’s Recommendations will Strengthen APC for 2027 – Gov. Buni

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution Review Committee Governor Mai Mala Buni has assured his committee’s recommendations would further strengthen the fortunes of the party in the 2027 general elections.

The seven-man committee was set up by the APC second highest decision making organ, National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 13th meeting at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja last Wednesday.

Other members of the committee include Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele – South West; Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba – South South; Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari – North West; Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum – North East; Gov. Abdullahi Sule – North Central and a representative of South East.

APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, mandated them to take an holistic look at the party’s constitution with a view to recommending the review of the membership of NEC and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, to accommodate the population, strength and spread of the party.

The committee is to recommend to the NEC possible amendments to the party’s constitution for further inclusivity, participation and involvement ahead of the non-elective national convention slated for 2026 .

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, the Chairman of the committee, Buni stressed that the committee is to expand and look at so many areas of the party’s constitution with the view to encourage wider participation and involvement.

Justifying the setting up of the committee, Buni, a one time National Caretaker Committee chairman of the party, said for the ruling party to remain relevant, the need to periodically review its operations and activities informed the formation of the committee.

He said: “As the leading political party in Africa that wants to continue to be relevant , we must not be static hence the constitution of a committee like this with mandate to strengthen the party.

“Development is about continuous improvement, and of course laws are made for men, men are not made for laws. So, laws can always be adjusted to accommodate the interest of the party and members of the party.”

To effectively carry out its assignment Buni said his committee would engage widely and consult with the founding fathers of the party.

According to him:”We shall be in consultation with founding fathers of the party. Those who drafted the constitution of the party, we are consulting them, because we know, it takes wisdom to produce a party constitution. We cannot discard their wisdom and create something different. We will consult them.

“The assignment of the committee is to strengthen and further widen the scope of operations and for proper inclusion. It is all about inclusivity. We don’t want to exclude people, we want to include people. That means we want to have a document that will strengthen the party and prepare it for the 2027 election.

“It is about all about inclusivity. We are going to work on that and by the grace of God, we are sure, God will guide us and see us through to deliver on the work as expected of us.”

On the scope of the committee, Buni who played a pivotal role in stabilising the party during a challenging period, culminating in a successful national convention in March 2022, said the committee has a wide terms of reference, adding that would be made to come up with recommendations that the NEC will be able to work with ahead thr convention and 2027 general elections.