My commitment to greater Lagos unwavering — Sanwo-Olu

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has restated his administration’s commitment to the greater Lagos agenda.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at a one-day workshop for Chief Imams and central mosque officials in Lagos State, organised by Council of Chief Imams and Ulama, on Thursday in Lagos.

The theme of the workshop is “Mosque management – The Role of every Individual.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, appreciated all religious leaders for their support and contributions to the realisation of programmes aimed at improving the well-being of the people.

He said that like every organisation, the Islamic leader plays a vital role in encouraging and inspiring people to contribute their quota toward achieving a common goal.

The governor appealed for prayers as his first tenure comes to an end and for peaceful, free and credible elections in the country.

“Our commitment is unwavering and our determination to bring to reality the greater Lagos of our collective desire is unshaken’’.

Earlier, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheik Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, said the mosque plays a vital role in the lives of every Muslim.

He said that the mosque is not only a place of worship but, also as a centre of knowledge and socialisation.

“It is a rallying point for all Muslims who are required to congregate therein at least five times a day to perform the daily obligatory prayers,“he said.

He said the Imam and other members of the management committee’s responsibility are to ensure that the mosque and its environment are properly maintained.

“They are also to ensure that it met the expectations and requirement of every worshiper and the Muslim Umma as a whole,“he said.

Delivering a lecture titled: “Funds generation within members of the Mosque”, Prof. Luqman Zakariya, encouraged Imam’s to do more of corporate social responsibility projects.

He urged all Imams and Muslims to be more involved in community development.

Zakariya advised them to join credible corporative societies in order to be more financially independent. (NAN)

