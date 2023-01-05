My commitment to fight insecurity sacrosanct – Uzodimma

By Victor Nwachukwu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo declared in Owerri on Thursday that his commitment to the fight against insecurity is sacrosanct.

Speaking at the 7th edition of Imo Stakeholders Forum, Uzodimma warned criminals and perpetrators of other vices to desist from the acts failing which they would be brought to book.

He thanked law-abiding residents of the state for their patriotism and warned that any attempt by enemies of the state to disturb the peace would be firmly resisted.

“Our commitment to the security of lives and property of Imo people is sacrosanct.

“We will resist any attempt to cause chaos in the state and ensure that those causing our people sleepless nights are exposed for what they really are. Nobody is above the law,’’ he stressed.

The governor promised to ensure economic uplifting of Imo people through robust investments in infrastructure.

According to him, 72 per cent of the 2023 budget will be directed to critical infrastructure that will pave the way for more economic activities.

“Seventy-two per cent of the 2023 budget has been mapped out for capital projects.

“We are purposeful and clear-headed with our philosophy of wealth expansion through infrastructural development.

“Our newly constructed and on-going road projects will promote intercity trade and commerce and grow our Internally Generated Revenue,’’ Uzodinma said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Occasion, Mr Paschal Dozie, urged Imo people to show passion for the development of the state as Uzodimma presented his scorecard.

“We all have a contribution to make for the uplifting of our state.

“This forum provides the opportunity for Uzodimma to give account of his stewardship to enable us to make contributions to make Imo a place of pride,’’ he said.

In his own contribution, Prof. Maurice Iwu, former INEC Chairman urged Imo people to keep faith with the Uzodimma-led government for the overall good of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by former Imo governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, some former deputy governors, and serving and former members of the state’s Executive Council.

Also in attendance were pioneer Chairman and co-founder of Seplat Oil and Gas Ltd., Chief ABC Orjiako, traditional and religious leaders in the state. (NAN)