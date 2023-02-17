My background makes me appreciate difficulties caused by currency swap policy – Tinubu

…Asks traders not to despair

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said his background as a son of a market woman is what made him appreciate the unintended hardship caused by the ongoing naira swap policy.

Tinubu, who had at different times expressed reservations about the implementation of the policy, said his cries were informed by his experience as someone who grew up in a market environment.

Speaking Friday evening at a town hall meeting with market leaders from around the country in Abuja, the APC presidential candidate said he was fed and trained by his late mother with money from trading, adding that he could identify with the pains and gains of traders.

Tinubu said he knew limiting circulation of cash would have devastating impact on the informal economy because of his knowledge of trading in Nigerian markets.

He expressed sympathy with petty traders and those dealing in perishable goods who, he said, are worst affected by the policy.

Tinubu cited the example of a carrot seller he observed while on a recent campaign trip to Gombe who was standing under the son tending to his wares with no one to patronize him “because there was no currency”.

The APC presidential candidate urged the traders to remain resolute and not allow difficulties arising from the naira swap exercise to overwhelm them.

He said if elected into office his government would provide low interest loans for traders and address their concerns in other areas of their businesses.

Assuring them he knows where it pinches them he said, “This man is from the market and is from the city.”

Representatives of market leaders who addressed the participants spoke glowingly of the APC candidate who they described as one of them.

They promised to mobilize for the victory of Tinubu who, they said, is the best candidate on the ballot.

Tinubu was joined at the event by Governors Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) and Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, among other chieftains of the party.