My agenda for masses in Osun—Adeleke

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun says his agenda is always designed to meet the needs and aspirations of the masses in the state.

Adeleke said this when the management team of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) led by its Managing Director, Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, visited him at the Government House in Osogbo.

The governor said that his administration was building a

legacy for present and future generations.

” Our government is running a horse race in the field of good governance.

“From day one, we created a people-focused agenda designed to meet the needs and aspirations of our people.

“Our government developed niche areas from digital economy to climate action plan.

” We target upgrade of our infrastructure, from flyover bridges to road dualisation, from rural roads to urban roads.

“We are rehabilitating all our health infrastructure while our schools are being upgraded in terms of structures and learning facilities,” he said.

Adeleke also said that his administration would continue to maintain strong partnership with the media.

” Ours is a media-friendly regime. We lay emphasis on regular and detailed communication with the public and other stakeholders.

” I have a very strong media team that markets the truth about the huge successes our government is recording.

“It is our honour and privilege to host the top management of NAN at the Government House.

“It is a significant meeting between Osun State Government and one of the most powerful news agencies in the world, ” he said.

In his remarks, Ali commended the governor for making the people of the state the focal point of his administration.

He said that the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pension by the governor was commendable.

” More importantly, because government is about the people, I can see that the people have become the focal point of your administration. How ? By prompt payment of salaries.

” When you pay salaries, you are improving the local GDP, the local economy and for that you really deserve accolades, you deserve commendation.

” Every salary earner has dependants and by that prompt payment of salaries and pension, you are actually empowering the people.

“Most governors are scared of paying pension, especially huge inherited pension.

” We congratulate you for that and the infrastructure development.

“The amazing thing is how you are doing what you are doing with limited resources, ” he said.

He commended the governor for the peace and tranquility in the state, describing Osun as one of the most peaceful states in the South West Zone.

“In a way, Osun like they say, is the cradle of civilisation, so it is homecoming for me.

” I may have come from the North, but I have this deep kinship with the people of Osun state and indeed the whole of South West, having grown part of my career in the South West,”he said.(NAN)

By Victor Adeoti