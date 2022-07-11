My administration will complete all abandoned projects, UNICAL VC

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has promised to complete projects abandoned by previous administrations in the institution.



Obi made the promise on Monday, when she led the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai (rtd.), and other council members on an inspection of ongoing projects in the institution.

She said that a majority of the abandoned projects would be completed during her tenure, with the support of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).



“When I took over as the VC, I promised that we were not going to be in a hurry to start new projects but very anxious to complete the abandoned ones.

“As you can see, the Law Faculty building is a classical example.

“It was abandoned 10 years ago and today we have completed it.

“As soon as school resumes, Law students are expected to move into this new facility with modern classrooms, beautiful office spaces for lecturers and non academic staff, good water system and a recreational space.

“Moreso, under my administration, we have built many new pavilions with classroom infrastructures that are up to standard.



“We hope that with the support of TETFund, we will gradually complete all abandoned projects that we inherited,” Obi said.

She, thereafter, handed over the keys to the Faculty of Law building to the Dean, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, to enable them to move in.

In a remark, the pro-chancellor said that some of the abandoned projects had become an eyesore.



He expressed delight that one year down the line of the administration, there had been tremendous improvement in infrastructure development.

He said that the university was committed to working with the Ministry of Education, TETFund and contractors toward ensuring timely completion of the projects.



“We want to make sure that UNICAL becomes the first choice for parents to send their wards and children,” he said.



Other projects that were inspected included the completed old audit building, hall 2 annex, Department of Mass Communication, Engineering Workshop, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Education and students’ hostel, amongst others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

