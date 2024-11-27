My administration has paid N12bn pension debt- Gov. Adeleke 

Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Wednesday said his administration has paid N12bn pension debt in his two years as governor of the state.

By Olajide Idowu

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Wednesday said his administration has paid N12bn pension debt in his two years as governor of the state.

Adeleke made this known during his state broadcast to mark the two years anniversary of his administration.

While reeling out the achievements of his administration, Adeleke said his government has been able to settle pension debts, and also constructed numerous roads as well as upgraded health centres.

“In line with norms of accountability and responsibility to the electorate, I am obligated to render my stewardship midway into the life of our administration.

“For the public service sector, our government has paid about N12 billion pension debt in two years, compared with 11 billion paid by the opposition for its 12 years in the government of the state.

“We pursue a preventive health care policy which places emphasis on access to health care.

“By today, our administration has upgraded 200 primary health care centres out of almost 400, with solar power, boreholes and medical materials.

“In the same vein, we conducted two major Imole medical outreach with over 100, O00 beneficiaries.

“The third edition is upcoming, even as we have enrolled 29,000 pensioners in the health insurance scheme to bankroll their Healthcare,” he said.

The governor said that 332 boreholes were also delivered across the 332 political wards in the state and that another 332 borehole project is ongoing.

He said his administration is also reviving the farm settlements and implementing the new cocoa and cashew expansion initiatives, while 31 tractors had been bought to kick-start the state farm mechanisation plan.

He said the University of Ilesa has also become a reality with take off grants and accredited courses, while the rehabilitation of its internal roads are now ongoing.

“For the Osun State University, four abandoned projects were completed and a new anatomy laboratory was started and completed by our administration.

“We rehabilitated 99 secondary schools, restarted the upgrade of the six technical colleges and are about to issue letters of appointment to new teachers,” he said.

He reassured citizens of the state of his administration’s commitment to complete all ongoing projects, and continue to address the infrastructural and social needs of the people. (NAN)