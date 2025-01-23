My achievements receiving positive rating from opposition – Adeleke

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun says his administration’s service delivery to the people of the state is receiving positive rating from the opposition parties.

Adeleke said this while receiving letter of notification of award as the Governor of the Year from the management of Leadership Group, publisher of Leadership Newspapers, on Thursday in Osogbo.

The governor, while noting that it may be true that he had delivered a four-year task in two years, said that he would be propelled to do more because the state had been left behind on many fronts.

“The consensus from those reviewing our performance and service delivery is that we are true agents of good governance.

“When recently some opposition figures confessed to our positive ratings, I still believe we have a lot of grounds to cover.

“The state is constantly getting recognitions for what outsiders and even opposition members regarded as our commendable performance.

“In all these positive ratings, my response has always been to task my team to double their efforts.

“In the face of overwhelming positive reviews and high approval ratings, I am compelled to drive my team harder.

“I am not allowing the praises to enter my head,” he said.

The governor maintained that since the inception of his administration, he has reduced infrastructure deficit by over 40 per cent in the state.

Adeleke, who commended the management of Leadership Group for the nomination, said that the yardstick the organisation used in recognising him was in line with the similar reasons used by others.

“In the last one year, our government has been conferred with several awards across all sectors.

“Aside from reputable newspapers like the Leadership stable, we have received accolades from several federal agencies and non-governmental bodies,” he said.

Adeleke assured the public that his administration would not slow down in providing good governance to the people.

In his remarks, Mr Mike Okpere, Vice Chairman, Leadership Group, said the research team of the organisation did a thorough job before arriving at awarding the Best Governor of the Year to Adeleke.

Okpere said the achievements of the governor in all the sectors of the economy necessitated the award.

According to him, Adeleke, along with his Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Jigawa and Kano States counterparts will receive the award at the ceremony slated for April 8 in Abuja.

He said that the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, will also receive an award at the event.

Also, Mr Abraham Isaiah, Director, Leadership Group, said the excellent performance of the governor in regular payment of salaries, infrastructure development, health, agriculture education, among others earned him the award. (NAN)