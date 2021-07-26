Mutual respect crucial to ending violent conflicts in Plateau – stakeholders

Stakeholders consisting traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, women and youth groups in Bokkos, Plateau, have promised to work toward ending violent conflicts in the area and the state.



Some of the stakeholders spoke at a meeting on partnership for conflict mitigation held on Monday in Bokkos.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised by the Plateau chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).



Mr Monday Adanchin, the District Head of Bokkos, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, said it was necessary to encourage people to respect each other’s occupation.



He added that the traditional institution would also encourage their subjects to respect each other’s culture, customs and traditions.



“We will encourage our people to respect each other’s occupation, culture, customs and traditions.



“We will ensure farmers and herders respect each other’s ways of life; herders should not graze on cultivated farmlands and farmers should not kill cattles for any reason.



“We will also encourage and promote traditional values that are not obnoxious.



“This way, we will have peace and tranquility in our communities,” he said.



The monarch also called for the prescription of roles for traditional rulers in the Constitution, adding that such would enable them exert some authorities toward promoting peace.



“We call on government to give legal backing to the roles of the traditional rulers; without that backing, whatever we do will not make much impact,”he added.



On his part, Pastor Samuel Matawal, who spoke on behalf of religious leaders, promised to preach love, tolerance, unity and forgiveness to the faithful.



He urged religious leaders to desist from hate speeches that mostly trigger conflicts in the society.



“We shall endeavour to preach peace, love, togetherness and the need to forgive the events of the past and forge ahead for good.



“We have also agreed to desist from making hate speeches, ensure our members imbibe the spirit of tolerance and unity.



“We will ensure they develop respect for each other, self discipline and above all, prayer for the progress of the land,” he said.



Speaking for the women group, Mrs Atako Bala promised to engage children on regular discussions that would lead to lasting peace in communities.



She, however, called on government to address growing rate of unemployment in the society, insisting that if young people were engaged, violent conflicts would automatically reduce. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...