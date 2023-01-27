Mutinational commander commends troops’ resilience in offensive against insurgents

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Commander Sector III, Monguno in Borno, Maj.-Gen. A.E Abubakar has praised troops for their resistance and tenacity in the fight against insecurity.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the sector, Capt. Babatunde Zubairu in Maiduguri.

Abubakar gave the commendation when he hosted his Counterpart of the MNJTF Sector I, Mora, in neighbouring Cameroon, Col. Tickap Pierre, in preparation for joint operations.

The commander also acknowledged the support and cooperation received from the sector I MNJTF in the past.

“The troops commitment has largely led to the restoration of peace in most of the communities as well as an observed spike in socio economic activities and return of citizens to their ancestral homes in the Lake Chad area,’ he said.

Responding, the sector I commander, Col. Pierre appreciated the warm reception and hospitality extended to him by his host.

He assured that the cooperation and synergy being fostered would go a long way in the final restoration of peace and progress to the region and the complete decimation of the common adversary.

Both commanders laid a wreath at the sector III cenotaph in honour of all departed heroes. (NAN)