Mutfwang’s policies ‘ll transform Plateau – Commissioner

By Patience Aliyu

Mr Ephriam Usman, the Plateau Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, says Gov. Caleb Mutfwang had mapped out strategies and programmed that would transform Plateau.

Usman stated this when the officials of the Correspondents’ Chapel in the state visited him on Tuesday in Jos.

The commissioner, who said the governor’s emergence was a divine arrangement, said that his vision, policies and programmes were clear.

”God selected Caleb Mutfwang as pur governor at this time for a reason; he came to salvage the state from the shackles of the past.

”This goes to show that the governor doesn’t only means well for the state, he has Plateau at heart and will do everything to leave it better than he met it.

”His vision and programmes are clear and to achieve them he carefully selected his team that are currently working with him.

”When the governor said the time is now in his slogan, he simply means that the time has come to make Plateau better,”he sad

Usman assured residents of the state that in the coming months the governor would roll out most of his programmes for implementation.

The Commissioner, who said the current administration in the state welcomes constructive criticisms, called on reporters to be objective and professional in their reportage.

Earlier, Mr Polycarp Auta, Chairman of the Chapel, told the commissioner that the visit was to seek areas of collaboration between the ministry and the media.

Auta, who promised to support the commissioner to succeed in his assignment, however, advised him to make himself available to journalists at all times.(NAN)

