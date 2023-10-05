Mutfwang vows to complete abandoned projects

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has directed all the transition Committee Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to take inventory of abandoned projects in their areas for completion.

Mutfwang gave the directive at the inauguration of a 10-bed capacity Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Vwei community of Jos South LGA on Thursday.

The governor promised to complete all abandoned projects in the state and initiate new ones for the benefit of the citizenry.

“We are not interested in starting new projects for the sake of it, but we will ensure that all ongoing and abandoned projects that are beneficial to the people are completed

“It is only white elephant projects that we may not touch for now, but as long as the projects are beneficial to the people, we will ensure that we do our best to bring them to completion,” he promised.

The governor advised residents of Vwei community to take ownership of the facility, insisting that its strategic location would make it service the health needs of commuters traveling into and outside the state.

“This health facility is located at the main entrance into Jos.

”We don’t pray for accidents but when it happen, this facility will provide quick support before any referral,” he said.

Mutfwang added that government would work with its Primary Health Care Development Agency to reposition PHCs in the state to enable them provide quality health services, particularly at the rural areas

The governor assured Plateau people that his administration would be prudent with funds, adding that residents would get value for their common wealth.

“This government will not make noise but you will see results.

“We are not interested in propaganda but we will make sure we leave Plateau better than we met it, “Mutfwang said.

He congratulated the Transition Committee Chairman of Jos South, Peter Vwang-Dung, for completing the clinic which was initiated in 2010.

Speaking at the event, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang-Buba, described the initiative as government’s efforts in delivering the dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

He appealed to the governor to give the clinic the required support for it to provide optimal health services to the immediate community, Kuru district and beyond.

Gyang, who is also the Chairman of the Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs assured Mutfwang of the council’s support to enable him succeed.

Earlier, the transition committee chairman of the area, said that some health personnel had been deployed to the clinic to commence operation.

He, however, urged the community members to cooperate with government to ensure proper utilisation and maintenance of the facility.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mrs Sele Dalyop, thanked Mutfwang for the project and prayed God grants him more wisdom to initiate people’s oriented projects in the state.(NAN)(

