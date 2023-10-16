Mutfwang urges Plateau indigenes in Diaspora on strategic alliances

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has called on Plateau indigenes in the Diaspora to establish strategic alliances for the development of the state.

Mutfwang made the call at the gala night of the 2023 Annual National Convention of Plateau State Association, USA.

The event held in Maryland, U.S.

According to a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, on Monday in Jos, the governor said that collective efforts were crucial to the development of Plateau.

He urged the indigenes to unite for the good of Plateau, saying that that no tribe in the state could stand in isolation.

“Embody the quintessential Plateau spirit marked by love, togetherness, friendship, tolerance and peace,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

