Mutfwang urges corps members to promote peaceful coexistence

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has called on the newly sworn in NYSC 2024 Batch “A” stream II corps members posted to the state to champion peaceful coexistence.

Mutfwang said this on Tuesday in Jos at the official swearing in ceremony of the 2024 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch “A” stream II corps members.

He urged them to build bridges across their states of origins, religions and backgrounds which he noted, were salient for national integration and development.

Mutfwang, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Bashir Datti, cautioned the corps members to shun fake news and rumour mongering by people, who promote crises for their selfish interests.

He said that peace had since returned to Plateau and the government was doing everything within its power to ensure that it was sustained.

Mutfwang told the corps members that the orientation programme was designed to inculcate in them the spirit of discipline, self-reliance and leadership skills expected for their future operations.

He therefore, urged them to pay special attention to all orientation course content and adhere to the bye-laws of the NYSC scheme.

He enjoined the corps members to exhibit the highest level of loyalty, dedication, discipline and commitment to the nation during and after their service year.

The governor assured the NYSC of the government’s support in providing an enabling environment for the youth to maximize their potentials in keeping with the ideals of the NYSC scheme and also providing the needed capacity to deliver on its core mandate.

Earlier, the NYSC Plateau Coordinator, Mrs Esther Ikupolati, said the orientation programme, which was one of the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC, was to formerly usher the corps members into the service year.

Ikupolati said the orientation programme was designed to equip the corps members adequately for the challenges ahead of the service year and beyond.

She said the programme was highly regimented comprising physical trainings, intellectual/motivational lectures, sporting activities and social activities, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

According to her, the corps members would be introduced to healthy competitions to learn the spirit of sportsmanship.

She further said that while on camp, the corps members would also be co-opted into the administrative operations of the camp to further enhance the desired leadership and citizenship skills required of them.

The state coordinator, implored the newly sworn in corps members to actively participate in all camp activities, while creating avenues for long lasting relationships.

She commended the Plateau government for providing an enabling environment for the scheme to thrive.(NAN)

By Blessing Odega