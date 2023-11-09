Mutfwang urges calm over appeal court judgments

By Patience Aliyu

Following the protest by some youths over the recent judgments of the Court of Appeal that sacked some National Assembly members from Plateau, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of the state called on the residents to remain calm and peaceful at all times.



The governor made the call in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Mr Gyang Bere, issued on Wednesday in Jos.







The youths, who specifically called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to review the judgments, insisted that the move would redeem the sinking image of the judiciary in the country.



The governor, who acknowledged the rights of the law abiding citizens to peaceful assembly, however, appealed to citizens of the state to avoid any move that would truncate the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state.



“In spite of the feelings about the recent judgments of the court of appeal, I wish to appeal to all residents of Plateau to be calm.



‘’I strongly urge the citizens of our dear state not to take any steps that will adversely affect the relative peace we are enjoying today.



‘’Let’s not allow the feeling of disenchantment to degenerate into breakdown of law and order,”he appealed.



The governor, who expressed unwavering faith in the judiciary, assured the people that justice would prevail and called on them to be optimistic amid prevailing challenges.



Mutfwang, who thanked the security agencies for their significant contribution toward ensuring a peaceful Plateau, urged them to be polite with peaceful protesters.(NAN)

