Mutfwang tasks Plateau PFN on bridging religious, cultural divides

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has charged the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in the state to work toward bridging the religious and cultural divide for peace and development to thrive.

The governor gave the charge at the inauguration of the newly elected PFN state officials on Monday in Jos.

Mutfwang, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Josephine Piyo, congratulated the new officials and charged them to live above board.

He called on religious leaders and Christians to be united at all times.

The governor pointed out the need for stakeholders’ collaboration irrespective of religious or ethnic inclination in order to move Plateau to higher heights.

Mutfwang thanked PFN for its contributions toward the peace currently being enjoyed in the state, and promised to support all religious bodies in their bid to promote unity and progress in the state.

In a brief sermon, Bishop Wale Oke, the National President of PFN, enjoined the new officials to promote love and work toward uniting the body of christ in the state.

Oke, who prayed for the return of total peace in Plateau, also advised the new officials to propagate the teachings of Jesus Christ at all levels.

Earlier, Rev. Stephen Dangana, the immediate past chairman of PFN in the state, thanked the fellowship for the opportunity granted him to serve in the last eight years.

He promised to support the new officials to enable them to succeed in their new assignments.

Rev. Dunka Gomwalk, the new chairman of the Fellowship, thanked members for the confidence reposed in the new officials to steer its affairs for the next four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other new officials of the Fellowship include Apostle Joseph Rims, Deputy Chairman, Rev. Bernard Kyengson, Secretary, Bishop Joy Okaro, Treasurer and Rev. Iyke Solomon as the Assistant Secretary.

Others are Rev. Manmua Fale, Financial Secretary, Yemi Mathew, Publicity Secretary, Rev. Gloria Mokungah, Prayer Coordinator and Rev. Ann Jerry, Welfare Secretary. (NAN)

