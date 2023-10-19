Mutfwang tasks Plateau Diaspora group on unity, patriotism

By Taiye Agbaje

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has urged the indigenes of the state living in the U.S. to unite and form a cohesive alliance aimed at mutual development.

Mutfwang made the call at a Gala Night of the 2023 Annual National Convention of Plateau Association USA, Inc. (PSA-USA), held in Columbia, Maryland in the U.S. on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the group’s General Secretary, Nanjul Wuyep, and its Public Relations Officer, Franca Keyen, was made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Mutfwang urged them to embody the quintessential Plateau spirit marked by love, togetherness, friendship, tolerance, and peace as they reside abroad.

He stressed the need for all Plateau sons and daughters residing in the Diaspora to come together and project the image of the state for accelerated growth and development.

According to him, no single tribe on the Plateau can stand in isolation, no matter its strength.

He said such collective effort was the first step towards ushering development back to their cherished homeland.

The President of PSA-USA, Dr Barth Shepkong, assured the governor of the group’s commitment to attract substantial Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) for Plateau’s growth.

Shepkong expressed his profound gratitude to Mutfwang for his exemplary leadership in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gala Night was a melting pot of cultures and friendship, as representatives from various associations extended their support.

Friends of PSA-USA, including the Zumunta Association, USA; Igala Association; Berom Association; Middle Belt Association, Canada; and distinguished guests from Kaduna, Igbo, Yoruba, Trinidad and Tobago, Rwanda, Cameroon, and other communities, graced the event.

NAN reports that the PSA-USA is dedicated to promoting public service excellence, fostering collaboration among leaders, and addressing critical challenges facing communities in Plateau.

Founded in 2005, PSA-USA, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, non-political, non-religious association exclusively organised for charitable, scientific and educational purposes, more specifically to engage in education, health, social, and economic development activities both in the U.S. and in Plateau.(NAN)

