Mutfwang tasks cooperative societies on integrity

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has urged cooperative societies in the country to ensure integrity in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Mutfwang gave the advice on Friday when Cooperative Federation of Nigeria (CFN) led by its President, Chief Tajudeen Oriyomi, paid him a courtesy visit in Jos.



The governor said that many people were skeptical to join cooperative societies because of their previous experiences of the high rate of default of members on repayment plan.



“The custodians of these societies often betray the confidence reposed in them. We must look at ways of increasing the acceptability of the cooperative societies to the people of Plateau state,’’ he said.



Mutfwang said that the cooperative societies required legal framework which would involve monitoring in spite of the fact that its membership was voluntary.

According to him, this is because the human mind is infested with the capacity for mischief.

The governor said that cooperative societies should aim at operating and managing its structures to also meet best global practices.

He stressed the need to deepen the presence of cooperative societies, saying that 500 cooperatives for population of over four billion people in the state were grossly inadequate.

“The cooperative societies in Nigeria should conduct a needs assessment which would enable government officials advocate for the necessary assistance they required during their engagements with corporate organisations and other relevant agencies.

‘’If you let us know what we need to request from such organisations, then we will do so on your behalf and see how it can benefit our people maximally.”

He said he looked forward to a robust relationship with the Plateau State Cooperative Federation (PLASCOMED) for the progress of the state.

The governor, who was later investiture as a patron of CFN, thanked the organisation for the honour and promised to discharge his duties.

Earlier, Oriyomi said that the visit was to congratulate the governor on his election and intimate him of CFN’s activities

He said that the CFN was established to realise better economic and social benefits of its members both individually and collectively.

He described his organisation as a well-coordinated platform that could be used to implement empowerment programmes for the masses and develop the rural areas.

The president said that the cooperative unit of the Plateau Govt was yet to be digitalised to meet modern trends.

According to him, digitalisation is imperative to reposition the unit to discharge its duties diligently. (NAN)

