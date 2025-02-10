Mutfwang tasks appointees on hardwork, productivity

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has urged all appointees serving in his government to be hardworking and productive toward better service delivery

By Patience Aliyu

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has urged all appointees serving in his government to be hardworking and productive toward better service delivery.

The governor said this on Monday at the ongoing annual retreat for government officials holding at the Miango Rest Home, Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Mutfwang, who harped on commitment and dedication to duty, called on all government officials to put in their best for the greater good of the state.

“It behoves on us to be grateful to God for this opportunity to serve our people. We must not waste it.

“I want all of you to know that we are on a mission to serve the people of Plateau, so, we must grow higher in our productivity and output.

“We cannot achieve that by accident, we must be l deliberate, intentional and hardworking,”he said.

The governor said that the one-week long activity would afford participants the opportunity to reflect toward putting Plateau on path of steady growth and development.

“As we gather fo this one week, I appeal to you to lay aside every other thing and commit to the duty you have been assigned to do.

“No one knows it all, so, we must settle down, utilising the opportunity given to us to serve the people.

“It is a privilege to service, Plateau people have entrusted us with their mandate and we must not take it for granted.”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat had the theme “That Plateau May Shine”.(NAN)