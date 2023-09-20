Mutfwang sympathises with victims of flood in Jos North LGA

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has commiserated with victims of the recent flood disaster in some communities of Jos North Local Government Area (LGA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Angwan Rogo, Naraguta, Apata and other communities in the council area were affected by flood on September 17.

The disaster, which followed a heavy downpour, reportedly left more than 150 houses destroyed.

Mutfwang expressed his sympathy with the communities in a statement issued in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, and made available to newsmen in Jos on Wednesday.

He described the incident as unfortunate and condoled with the families of the deceased and injured persons.

He urged the National Emergency Management Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency to immediately conduct an assessment of the level of destruction in the communities in order to provide the needed relief services.

The governor underscored the importance of adopting appropriate construction practices and appealed to Plateau residents against building houses in flood-prone areas.

He said that dumping of waste in drainages obstructs the natural flow of water and appealed to those involved to desist from such acts.

He advised residents to adopt good environmental sanitation as their lifestyle.

He said that concerted efforts between government and communities was required to address such disasters in order to finding lasting solution. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

