Mutfwang sponsors 60 orphans to commemorate 60th birthday anniversary

By Patience Aliyu

To commemorate his 60th birthday anniversary, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has offered to sponsor the education of 60 orphans to tertiary level.

Mutfwang disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing some orphans who came to celebrate with him in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 60 orphans were picked from selected orphanages in the state.

The governor explained that his decision to sponsor the orphans was his gift of gratitude to God for His faithfulness over his life.

He said it was also to show his concern for the well-being of the less privileged in the society.

He prayed for them and charged them not to be deterred by the circumstances of their birth, but to put their trust and hope in God.

“I want to declare today, on the occasion of my 60th birthday, that you will select 60 of these children. I will bear their responsibility as my family by the grace of God, right through to their university.

“For the generality of the orphanage homes, I want to promise you that we will step up our support for the homes.

“None of you will lack any good thing. The state will provide you with resources to further your future, I do not want any of you to have any reason to fall out or lag behind.

“I want you to know that none of you is an accident, God had a plan for you before you were born.

“The circumstances of your life does not matter, what matters to God is that you put your hands in His hands so that He will lead you, guide you, and preserve you.

“Therefore, I want to commit you into the hands of the Almighty God, that He will keep each and everyone of you in the name of Jesus,” he prayed.

Also speaking at the event, the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Caroline Dafur, who commended the governor over his show of love to the less privileged, expressed concern over the rate of child abuse and trafficking in the state.

While pledging to work closely with relevant agencies and the state assembly towards finding ways of tackling such menace, Dafur appealed to parents to desist from actions that often exposed their wards to harm.

NAN also reports that the highpoint of the occasion were prayers for the celebrant, presentations of various gifts, and cutting of the birthday cake presented by the orphans. (NAN)