Mutfwang seeks UNICEF’s support on increasing child abuse, trafficking in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has urged the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to help the state in tackling the rising spate of child abuse and trafficking.

Mutfwang made the call when Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, UNICEF’s Chief of Bauchi Field Office, visited him on Wednesday in Jos.

The governor, who reiterated the state’s commitment to improving the welfare and wellbeing of children, decried that child trafficking in the state had remained a major challenge.

Mutfwang, who also commended UNICEF for its commitment to addressing malnutrition, promised to collaborate with the bloc in curbing other challenges hampering the growth and development of the Plateau child.

“While nutrition is key, we must also confront the grave challenges of child abuse and exploitation.

“As a government, we are taking decisive steps to address these issues, but we recognise the need for stronger collaborative action in the area of education, poverty alleviation, and child protection.

“We look forward to innovative solutions that will help curb these disturbing trends. We urge UNICEF to critically look into those aspects,” he urged.

Mutfwang disclosed that the state government had recently released N300 million as counterpart funds for the procurement of small-quantity lipid-based nutrition supplements.

He explained that the initiative, which had UNICEF providing matching funds of N600 million for the project, was a crucial move for a broader strategy that would enhance maternal and child health.

“We are fully committed to providing quality healthcare and education to our citizens; we deeply appreciate UNICEF’s continuous support in helping us realise these goals.

“Special attention must be given to mothers and children due to their critical roles in society.

“Our focus is now on concrete initiatives that will strengthen healthcare delivery, particularly at the primary healthcare centres, so that rural women and children will access essential services with ease,” Mutfwang emphasised.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to multilateral collaborations, noting that sustained partnerships with UNICEF and others would accelerate development in the state.

Earlier, Rafique thanked the governor for his commitment to improving the well-being of women and children in the state.

The chief of field office promised to support Plateau in addressing the menace of child abuse and trafficking in the state. (NAN)