Mutfwang salutes Theophilus Danjuma at 87

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has congratulated retired Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, on his 87th birthday anniversary celebration.

This is contained in a congratulatory message on Monday in Jos by Dr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to the Governor.

Mutfwang, who described Danjuma as an “extraordinary leader”, commended his crucial role toward promoting peace, unity, and cohesion in Nigeria.

The governor commended the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for his role toward addressing national crises and for bringing relief to the people through numerous interventions.

“On behalf of the government and people of Plateau, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to a revered elder statesman and beacon of hope, on the joyous occasion of his 87th birthday anniversary

“Sir, you are more than a celebrated leader; you are a towering figure whose life of service, humility, and compassion continues to inspire generations.

“Your unwavering dedication to a united and peaceful Nigeria and your far-reaching philanthropic efforts through the T.Y. Danjuma Foundation, has brought hope and succour to countless vulnerable Nigerians.

“Your exemplary leadership, characterised by wisdom, humility, and unwavering integrity, has earned you admiration and respect both within and outside our shores.

“May this special day bring you renewed strength, good health and divine wisdom, as you continue to guide younger generation for the betterment of our beloved nation,” Mutfwang said. (NAN)