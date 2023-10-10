Mutfwang salutes Gbong Gwom Jos at 72

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has congratulated Da Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs on his 72nd birthday anniversary.

Mutfwang, in a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, issued on Tuesday in Jos, commended the traditional ruler for his contributions toward a peaceful Plateau.

The governor described the Gbong Gwom’s commitment in promoting the culture and traditions of the people as ”excellent”

“The royal father is not only the pride of Plateau, but a highly respected custodian of the culture and traditions of the Berom people.

“Your dedication to preserving the history, culture, and traditions of your people through meticulous care and commitment is legendary inspiration to the generations yet unborn.

“ On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Plateau, I extend my best wishes to you on this special day.

“May God continue to bless you with long life and wisdom as you carry out the sacred responsibility of safeguarding the traditions and culture of the Berom nation,”he said.

The governor, however, promised to work with the traditional institution in fostering peaceful coexistence, tolerance and justice for all citizens of the state.(NAN)

