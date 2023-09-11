Mutfwang promises good governance to Plateau residents

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has restated his commitment to providing good governance and deliver on the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Mutfwang said this while briefing newsmen shortly after he attended the sitting of the ongoing Governorship Elections Tribunal on Monday in Jos.

He said that even though his 100 days in office was marked with a lot of distractions, he affirmed his determination to deliver on his campaign promises to the people.

‘’We are trusting that we will continue to retain the confidence of the people because we will deliver on the promises that we have made,’’ he said.

He expressed delight that the governorship tribunal was coming to an end, adding that it would enable him give the requisite attention toward providing good governance.

‘’ These cases have been an unnecessary distraction and we are glad that we are finally coming to the end of it. For the governorship petition we still have one more to go.

‘’We are confident and hopeful that it will be in our favour. For the National Assembly elections, we already have several judgments delivered in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

”We are confident that the remaining ones will take the same course.

‘’ So, the ongoing eletion tribunal has been a distraction but we are happy that we can close this chapter and face the business of governance,’’ he added

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petition of the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) against Mutfwang was adjourned to a later date.

However, the petition of Mr Alfred Dabwan of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) challenging the victory of Mutfwang in the March 18 governorship eletion was dismissed.(NAN)

